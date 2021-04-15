The Federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to exceed Ottawa’s original expectations.

As of Thursday morning, a little short of 9 million doses have been administered in Canada.

Over 80 percent of Canadians 80 and over, and about 70 percent of those 70 and over have received their first shot.

The head of Canada’s vaccine logistics, Major General Dani Fortin confirmed the feds have now distributed over 12.5 million doses to provinces and territories.

According to Fortin, a steady flow of one million Pfizer doses per week will be arriving until the end of May and will be doubled for the month of June.

He said around 1.2 million Moderna doses, originally set for this week, will be arriving at the end of this month, with a separate 2.8 million doses set to arrive by the end of May.