LHA map April 4 to April 10 (supplied by: BCCDC)

COVID-19 cases within the Smithers Local Health area increased slightly during the week of April 4 to April 10.

The region saw 10 new cases compared to the previous week where there were six new cases.

This has resulted in the average daily case rate to increase to 5.1 to 10 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

For the second week in a row, Burns Lake reported no new cases.

Meanwhile, Prince Rupert and Terrace continue to see cases decline.

Terrace saw 14 new cases, the same as the previous week.

Prince Rupert saw 27 new cases compared to 72 reported the previous week.