The Homelessness Service Association of BC (HSABC) will be conducting a homeless count within Smithers on Thursday (April 15).

According to the HSABC, the count was originally supposed to be conducted last year but due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic it was rescheduled to 2021.

The Homeless count will provide a 24 hour snapshot of homelessness in the community.

Researcher and Policy Analyst with HSABC Dustin Lupick said the count has changed due to the pandemic.

“This year we’re actually working with outreach teams with people in the homelessness serving sector already and relying on those networks of people they are working with day by day, so that’s how we’re doing it with PPE and safety plans in order,” He said.

Lupick also added even though this year’s Homeless count is different than in years past HSABC is hoping for similar data.

He also said this count is a step towards advocating for more support for the homeless community.

“This is obviously part of a bigger process and it’s only one tool to look at homelessness these counts are just one way to look at it there’s many other ways as well and we’re really glad we can do this,” Lupick said.

The data from the homeless count is expected to be released during the summer.