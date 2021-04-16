Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars part-owner and retired NHL’er Dan Hamhuis.

During the episode, Hamhuis brought up a number of topics including:

His message to Cougars players while in isolation

The decision to keep all of the team’s employees on board during the pandemic

Leaving the game with his health intact

Future post-playing career goals

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN: