Dan Hamhuis while playing for the PG Cougars. (Photo supplied by PG Cougars)

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars part-owner and retired NHL’er Dan Hamhuis.

During the episode, Hamhuis brought up a number of topics including:

  • His message to Cougars players while in isolation
  • The decision to keep all of the team’s employees on board during the pandemic
  • Leaving the game with his health intact
  • Future post-playing career goals

