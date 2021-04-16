Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs at press conference on Tuesday (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs will be provided funding by the province.

$7.22 million will be provided to support work to implement Wet’suwet’en title and rights.

According to the province, this funding will be used to support governance, engage in unity-building activities, and facilitate ongoing discussions related to the 2020 Memorandum of Understanding.

The province added the three-year funding commitment will support the Wet’suwet’en in their work on governance and the goal of reunification within the Nation.

The office, houses, and clans will undertake an internal engagement process to advance unity building.

According to a news release, the funding will support more resources to revitalize governance structures for water stewardship, wildlife programs, and ecosystem monitoring.

This funding will also be used to renovate the former Lake Kathlyn Elementary School which, was purchased by the Wet’suwet’en in 2020 which is being used as a governance centre, administrative offices, and resources.

An external engagement with non-indigenous communities was launched by the province and the Office of Wet’suwet’en on the ongoing negotiations under the MOU last September.

Meanwhile, a Core Advisory Council has also been meeting regularly since February.

The province added negotiations under the MOU are active and ongoing.