A Smithers born and independent musician charted CBC Music’s Top 20 last month.

Elena Goddard, who now goes by the name Elena charted number two for her single “Build a Ship”.

Elena said charting number two for her single is really exciting, especially because she is an independent artist.

“All of the radio play and voting were all done by people in the community and people all over the world and it’s cool to see that reached number two surrounding these big labeled artists,” she said.

Elena added this is her first song that has had radio play.

According to Elena , she started writing “Build A Ship” during the onset of the pandemic when she was living in New York.

She added she wanted an upbeat and inspiring idea for the song.

Elena currently lives in London, UK writing music and teaching.

She says living in Smithers there is a huge impact of country and folk music which comes across in her music.

“I think that has impacted my songwriting and lyrics a lot and I always hear that feedback from people, they’re like your stories and songs have very interesting lyrics and I think that came from a very folky and interesting place,” Elena said.

She also added that she has been releasing new singles every month such as “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Models Have Feelings”.

Her EP “Have U Ever Met a Model With Feelings?” will be released on May 21.