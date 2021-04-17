The Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) is advising residents to use caution while outdoor burning.

This is due to the warmer weather, lower humidity levels and dryer trend within the region.

“As the temperature increases, burning conditions become more hazardous; and with windy conditions a grass fire can spread very quickly. Local winds are often strongest in the afternoon and also just as the sun is going down,” said the NWFC in a release.

According to the NWFC, there are currently no open burning prohibitions within the region.

The fire centre is reminding residents who are conducting outdoor burns to follow these precautions:

Ensure adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading

Never burn in windy conditions

Never leave a fire unattended

Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished

The NWFC is also advising residents that wildfire staff will be conducting a number of pile burning projects when weather conditions are favourable including:

B.C. Wildfire Service and the Burns Lake Community Forest, five kilometres southwest of Burns Lake, 150 piles

Lund Road Subdivision, near Houston, 150 piles

B.C. Wildfire Service, in conjunction with the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia, 7.5 kilometres southwest of Houston, 150 piles

Mount Harry Davis, six kilometres north of Houston, 50 piles

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.