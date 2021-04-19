An incident in Burns Lake has prompted an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

On December 6, 2020 at around 12:15 p.m. RCMP were called to a report of an impaired snow mobile operator.

Police located the snowmobile with two operators.

The male operator was arrested without incident before being transported to RCMP cells.

Meanwhile, an officer waited with the snowmobile for a tow truck when a woman attempted to remove an item from the snowmobile.

According to police, the woman was advised she was under arrest and an altercation occurred before being taken into custody.

She was shortly taken into RCMP cells.

After she was released from custody the woman attended a local hospital where it was found that she sustained injuries.

The IIO was notified of the incident on April 15.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or the contact form on its website.