The Nature Centre in Houston will be hosting a soft opening this week.

The centre will be open April 19 to April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Project Coordinator Cindy Verbeek, this is an expansion of the Watershed Stewardship Centre.

She added the project has been underway for two years.

Verbeek said the project is not 100% complete but she felt the centre was ready to do a soft opening.

“We felt that there was enough done that we could invite people in and we can get some programming going, so I just couldn’t wait any longer to show everyone what we have here and invite them in,” She said.

Verbeek added the Nature Centre continues to look for volunteers.

“There’s really something for anyone who wants to volunteer with whatever skills they have and whatever time they have. I tell my volunteers come when you can and do0 what you’re able,” she said.

Verbeek added during the soft opening there will be interpretive displays and exploring backyard wildlife habitat.

After the soft opening the Nature Centre will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 2 p.m. to 4p.m.