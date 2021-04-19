Smithers RCMP responded to 206 calls during the period of April 1 to April 14, including a collection of break and enters.

Among the calls include a suspicious fire at the Woodmere Nursery in Telkwa on Apr 8.

According to police, due to the nature of the fire and dangerous fumes police were not able to access the scene immediately.

The fire is still under investigation.

Also on Apr 8, Smithers RCMP received a call regarding a break and enter at the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue.

A number of equipment was stolen and police continue to investigate the matter.

On April 13, police responded to a Break, Enter and Theft at the Telkwa Community Hall.

According to the RCMP, some gym equipment was stolen by the suspect (s).

A third Break, Enter and Theft was reported to Smithers RCMP at the PRT Summit Nursery in Telkwa.

The suspect(s) gained entry into a shed and then into a main office where several rooms were rummaged through.

A stereo and drill had been taken.

On April 11, Smithers RCMP responded to an Alarm at Liquor Warehouse.

When police arrived on scene they found two glass doors had been broken to gain entry.

RCMP cleared the building, no one was located and it appears nothing had been stolen.

Meanwhile, police stopped four impaired drivers during the two week period.

All of the drivers received 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions and their vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes are being encouraged to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.