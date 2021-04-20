Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says police in BC will not be conducting random roadside checks.

The provincial government announced yesterday (Monday) it is working on regulations that will forbid travel outside of your health region.

Premier John Horgan said the regulations will be announced on Friday.

In a statement today (Tuesday), Farnworth mentioned they are examining the use of periodic roadblocks similar to the “CounterAttack” anti-drinking and driving campaign.

He added these would be set up at places like BC Ferries terminals or on Highway 1 leaving the Lower Mainland, to discourage recreational travel.

Here is the statement issued to MyPGNow.com by Farnworth and his office.

“It is unfortunate that we must enforce a travel ban, but it is necessary for the health and safety of everyone. Most British Columbians know they have a part to play in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 and I am sure they will adhere to the new rules and stay in their region. We’ll also be focused on making sure these new orders do not unfairly impact racialized communities, and we’ll be taking steps to make sure we get this right.

“Our intention is to discourage recreational and leisure travel – not punish people – and we are not interested in disrupting commuters and people going about their lives. At this time, the details of the order are still being finalized, and I’ll have more to say later in the week.”