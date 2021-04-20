Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry continues to warn BC residents about the current rates of COVID-19 transmission, noting that, “our healthcare workers and hospitals are getting pushed to the limits to support the many people with COVID-19 who require care.”

The province’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise as BC saw 849 new cases, 31 of which were from Northern Health.

Meanwhile, Northern Health’s active cases have dropped from yesterday’s (Monday) 290 cases to 232.

Across BC, there are 9,145 active cases while 13,679 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 109,973 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 456 individuals are currently in a hospital, 148 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, there are 6,179 Variant of Concern cases, 163 of which are active and the remaining cases have recovered.

One more person in BC has died of COVID-19, while the provincial death toll has reached 1,539.

Meanwhile, two more healthcare outbreaks were reported, one of which was at the Dawson Creek and District Hospital.

So far 1,414,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the province, 88,263 of which are second doses.

BC residents aged 35 and up are now eligible to register for a vaccine using the Get Vaccinated website.

Regional Breakdown:

Northern Health: + 31 (6,869)

Interior Health: +67 (10,228)

Vancouver Coastal: +247 (30,106)

Fraser Health: +474 (69,113)

Island Health: +29 (4,370)