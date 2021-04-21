Hospital admissions because of COVID-19 in Canada have gone up by 24 percent in the last week.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said intensive care admission has also gone up by 21 percent compared to a week ago.

Tam marked an important milestone Wednesday, as the number of vaccine doses administered across the country exceeded 10-million doses, with 13-million distributed to provinces and territories.

She was asked about the last-second postponement of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s guidance on AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Tam said, on Tuesday NACI received new information on variants of concern and associated risks, information the committee felt is important to analyze.

She was also asked about a new variant originating from India, where the country is dealing with a staggering rate of spread lingering from its second wave.

Dr. Tam said a review of the COVID-19 situation in India is underway, with more details to be released as soon as they are available.