The SD91 Board of Education has decided to conclude the French Immersion program at William Konkin Elementary School in Burns Lake.

The decision was made after a motion was passed on Monday (Apr 19) to conclude the program at the end of this school year.

According to a statement, the district said it will begin developing a transitional plan for William Konkin Elementary students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

“The Board of Education understands that this decision will disappoint students and families currently in French immersion program at William Konkin School but are confident that the district and school staff will support the school and families with the transition process,” the statement said.

In the Fall of 2019 the Board of Education passed a motion to conduct a review of the French Immersion program that is offered in Vanderhoof and Burns Lake.

The decision was made after trustees reviewed the following components:

The French immersion final report

Student, family and community feedback

Information presented by the Burns Lake Chapter of Canadian Parents at a board meeting in February

Past, current and future enrollment trends based on demographic data from Burns Lake

In May 2020, a motion was passed to close the program at Nechako Secondary School and delayed the decision at William Konkin Elementary School due to the COVID-19 pandemic.