The third wave of the pandemic continues to take its toll across the province, as B.C. reports an additional 862 cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday), including 26 in Northern Health.

B.C.’s case count has topped 121,000.

Across the Province, 8,906 cases are active and hospitalizations have reached an all-time high.

483 are in hospital, up 27 from yesterday, and 164 are in ICU, an increase of 16 overnight.

“Our front-line health-care workers are under intense pressure and the number of people requiring specialized care in our critical and intensive care units continues to increase. This is the result of our individual and collective actions from two weeks ago. What we do today will determine how we fare two weeks from now,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Seven people have passed away from COVID-19 since yesterday, 1,546 have lost their lives since the pandemic’s onset.

Meanwhile, B.C’s vaccine rollout is picking up steam, nearly 1.5 million people have received a shot.

88,335 have been given a second dose.

“For each person who gets vaccinated, we are all safer. When your turn comes up for one of the three vaccines, it is your turn to go. We strongly urge you to book your appointment as soon as you can. This is one of the important ways for you to do your part,” said Henry.

People 30 years and older are now eligible to register for a vaccine.

Meanwhile, people aged 40 and up are also eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at their local pharmacy or through special clinics in 13 high-risk communities.

Meanwhile, 13,135 people are in isolation as a result of exposure.

A further 111,039 people who tested positive have recovered, roughly 92 percent of total cases.

“We continue to do all we can to break the chains of transmission in our communities and slow COVID-19 down. One of the steps we are taking is the Workplace Closure public health order, which gives WorkSafeBC the ability to close businesses for at least 10 days under the direction of health authority medical health officers,” said Henry.

“Through this order, we are helping to prevent transmission at work, supporting businesses to ensure workplaces are safe for everyone and ensuring people do not unintentionally spread the virus to colleagues or bring COVID-19 back home to their families.”

Breakdown:

+ 200 – Vancouver Coastal

+ 557 – Fraser

+ 25 – Island

+ 54 – Interior

+ 26 – North