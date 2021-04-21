A Smithers local is among 33 writers across Canada to make the CBC Short Story Prize longlist.

Jane Stevenson made the longlist with her short story A Suitable Tree.

According to Stevenson, her short story is about a woman who lost her husband in the 1950’s in Kitimat, B.C.

She added the short story is also a result of working on a novel which also takes place in Kitimat in the 1950’s.

Stevenson said this isn’t her first time submitting her work to the competition.

“I’ve been longlisted in the past. It’s just a real ruse to keep going, to keep working on my novel and share it,” she said.

Stevenson added she has heard positive feedback from residents in the community about her being longlisted.

She also said what is in store for her writing in the future.

“I’m going to dust off my novel, get at it again, work on it and it is motivating to get recognized,” Stevenson said.

According to Stevenson she began writing when she was young.

The winner of the CBC Short Story will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council of the Arts, have their work published on CBC Books and have the opportunity to attend a two-week residency at the Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity.

The shortlist for the contest will be released on Thursday (April 22) and the winner will be announced on April 29.