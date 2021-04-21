A prescribed burn has been planned for the Houston area within the Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC).

The prescribed burn will take place between Thursday (April 22) and the end of May.

It will be located approximately 7.5 kilometres southwest of Houston between Buck Flats Road and the Morice West Forest Service Road.

According to a statement, the District of Houston has identified the area as a wildfire threat to the community.

The NWFC added these areas will remove residual slash left over after harvesting and reduce fuel load.

According to the NWFC, the prescribed burn will reduce the threat of wildfire ignition within the area and assist wildland and urban fire professionals to fight a wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service will monitor the fire at all times and burning will only occur when conditions are appropriate.