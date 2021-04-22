COVID-19 cases within the Smithers Local Health Area decreased by one during the week of April 11 to April 17.

Nine cases were reported compared to 10 the previous week.

The average daily case rate has stayed the same at 5.1 to 10.0 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

After two weeks of no new cases in the Burns Lake Local Health Area, the region identified one new case last week.

This has resulted in an increase of the average daily case rate to 0.1 to 5 cases being reported per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Terrace saw an increase in COVID-19 cases where Prince Rupert saw a significant decrease.

Terrace identified 29 new cases where Prince Rupert saw three new cases.