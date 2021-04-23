District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

The District of Houston has announced Director of Leisure Services, Tasha Kelly has resigned.

Kelly has worked for the district for 11 years.

According to the District, Kelly had major contributions to public service, community recreation and strategic infrastructure renewal projects.

She will continue to work in her role until July 9.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with passionate co workers and members of the publi8c who truly made my job enjoyable,” she said

The District has posted an opening on its website and is hoping to have a replacement for Kelly by the end of the summer.