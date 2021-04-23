Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill says she was surprised to hear about the travel restrictions that were implemented Friday (April 23).

The ban prohibits non- essential travel within three regions within the province and is expected to be banned until at least May 25.

Atrill said even though our region is larger that residents should continue to stay as local as possible.

“We have amazing things to do right here so, for locals just try to uphold the spirit of the restrictions and try to stay close to home until things are more under control,” she said.

According to Atrill, she is hopeful the tourism industry in Smithers will still have a decent summer.

She also said for people who are hoping to have a vacation to spend tourism dollars within the community.

“Maybe this is the time to visit a remote lake or to take an experience and enjoy the services and a guide, give yourself that more luxurious experience that you can have right here with really amazing operators that people from other parts of the world often experience,” Atrill said.

She added for this year she is hopeful there is enough availability for people to explore and enjoy the community.