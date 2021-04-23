Smithers transportation company Bandstra Transportation and Babine Truck & Equipment have been acquired by a publicly traded company from Alberta.

Mullen Group LTD. made the announcement on April 16 after a definitive share purchase agreement was signed.

According to a release, Bandstra Transportation will operate within Mullen Group’s Logistics and Warehousing Segment and Babine will operate within the Specialized and Industrial Services segment.

The Bandstra Group was established in 1955 and now has eight owned and three leased facilities and has a revenue of $65 million .

Meanwhile, Babine Truck & Equipment is an Original Equipment Manufacturer dealership that operates from Smithers, Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Babine also produces a revenue of approximately $20 million annually.

“The acquisition of the Bandstra Group will enhance the service capabilities of our organization on the West Coast and ensure we can compete with the transportation providers,” said Chairman Murray Mullen.