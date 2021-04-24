Smithers realtor elected president for BC Northern Real Estate Board
Sandra Hinchcliffe (supplied by: BCNREB)
Local realtor Sandra Hinchcliffe has been elected as the President for the BC Northern Real Estate Board.
Her presidency will be for the 2021-2022 term.
The role was formally acquired by Shawna Kinsley from Prince George.
Hinchliffe has been a realtor for over 18 years and currently works at RE/MAX Bulkley Valley.
She has also served on board communities.
According to Hinchcliffe she is looking forward to serving as the president for the BCNREB.