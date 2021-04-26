Wet’suwet’en rally of support in the fight against Coastal Gas Links in January 2019 in Smithers, BC | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan.

The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs say they vow to take all steps necessary to ensure the health of Wedzin’ Kwa after a B.C. Supreme Court judge rejected a review regarding an extension to an environmental assessment certificate (EAC) for the Coastal GasLink project.

According to the decision that was issued last week, Justice Barbara Norell said the EAC did not fail to consider harm the CGL project may cause.

The Hereditary Chiefs said in a statement that they are deeply concerned about the environmental impacts of the Wedzin’ Kwa.

The Wet’suwet’en argued that before extending CGL’s permit that the BC Environmental Assessment Office had a duty to assess new evidence of the project’s harms.

According to the statement by the Hereditary Chiefs, the court also found that Wet’suwet’en interests are at play and left the door open for further advocacy.

The Office of Wet’suwet’en also said the Court should address The Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Coastal GasLink’s numerous instances of non-compliance.

Justice Norell said the EAC did consider the enquiry and it has contributed to the understanding of the systemic causes.

She also said the findings in the Inquiry are relevant but there are no findings with respect to the project.

Norell also added her decision should not be taken as diminishing the Inquiry Report.

The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary leadership is considering the possibility of an appeal.