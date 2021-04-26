An international photojournalist is highlighting Remarkable People of the Bulkley Valley in his new book and art exhibit at the Smithers Art Gallery.

Mark West who resides in the Bulkley Valley is originally from the United Kingdom.

According to West, he used to work for different magazines and newspapers but, when he migrated to Canada he put the camera done to explore new things.

He added a few years ago he picked up the camera once again to explore the Valley.

West explained where the idea of the book and exhibit began.

“I was shooting pictures, kind of everywhere, little photo stories and then a friend of mine said to me, you should put a show together and a book. This would be a great time to do it, especially celebrate the people of the Bulkley Valley,” he said.

West added while creating the book and the exhibit he found residents of the Valley do incredible things.

He also said among the residents featured are First Nation communities, new immigrants and the sikh community.

“Hopefully what I’ve done is make a great cross- section and a true representation of the Valley and what life is really like here,” West said.

The exhibit will be on display until May 8 and the book can be found on West’s website.