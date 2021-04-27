A man doing his taxes using a calculator and pencil on a white background

Property owners within the Town of Smithers will see a jump in their property taxes for 2021.

In its April 20 Committee of the Whole meeting council approved a 10% property tax hike for 2021.

According to the Town, residential property owners with an average assessment of $349, 592 would have an increase of $113.83 and businesses would have an increase of $166.56.

The Budget is expected to go for adoption during Tuesday’s regular council meeting (April 27).

Meanwhile, the entire 2021 budget saw an increase of $688,310 compared to the 2020 budget.

Included in the budget is $148,130 for General Operating, $20,180 for RCMP, Roads saw an increase of $390,000 and Sidewalks $130,000.

In 2020, The Town decided against a tax rate increase in 2020.