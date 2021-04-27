Strong winds from a prescribed fire about 7.5 kilometers Southwest of Houston are carrying into the community.

The area between Buck Flats Road and the Morice Forest Service Road has been identified by the District of Houston as a wildfire threat to the community.

The fire is being conducted with the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia to reduce the risk of wildfire.

About 230 square kilometers of land is being sectioned off into ten separate parcels of land to be burned.

A change in wind direction and speed have increased fire and smoke activity on the location, and Houston residents can expect the smoke for the rest of today (Monday) into tomorrow (Tuesday).

The BC Wildfire Service is now recommending Houston residents avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Additionally, the service notes that anyone experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, sudden onset of a cough or irritation of airways should contact a healthcare provider.

Air quality conditions can be found on the BC Government website.