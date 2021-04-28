B.C. health officials report 799 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday), including 16 in Northern Health.

Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths for the first time in a month.

The death toll remains at 1571.

Across the province, 8,089 cases are active, including 206 in northern health.

Active cases provincewide have fallen by 110 overnight, 57 of those found to be in Northern Health.

The north has accounted for 7096 of B.C’s over 127,000 infections.

Of the active cases, 500 people are in hospital and 164 are in ICU

18 people are in hospital, six in critical care in Northern B.C.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccines administered is approaching 1.7 million B.C. wide.

The Ministry of Health says 11,792 people are in isolation.

A further 117,150 people who tested positive have recovered.

Breakdown by region:

+121 Vancouver Coastal

+534 Fraser Health

+28 Island Health

+96 Interior

+16 Northern Health

+4 outside Canada