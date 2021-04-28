Smithers Town Council has voted to invite the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) to an ice users meeting regarding a proposed Junior A hockey team.

In February, the GMHL submitted a presentation to Council regarding interest for a Junior A team for the 2021/2022 season for the Town of Smithers.

According to a staff report, among the requests include a reduced ice time rate, practice times at least 1.5 hours per day Monday to Thursday and some Fridays and two and half hour game slots.

Councillor Frank Wray said he felt like the Junior A team would disrupt the regular ice users.

“I think it’s more important to support the Steelheads then it is to bring in a junior team from a non sanctioned league,” He said.

Wray proposed a motion to express that the Town of Smithers was not interested at this time for a junior A team, but was defeated by the other councillors.

According to Town Staff, feedback that has been given from other organizations is that they do not want their ice time threatened.

Staff added according to the policy that is in place within the first year new organizations are only allocated one and half hours of ice time per week.

Councillor Greg Brown said that policy’s can be changed.

“It [the policy] seems rigid. I know policies are there for guidance but my understanding is that we can change our policies through due process,” he said,

Meanwhile, Town staff also recommended if Council approves the ice rate to do the same for the Smithers Steelheads.

The Ice users meeting will be held sometime in May.