Smithers Town Council have passed first and second readings for a rezoning application for Stash Spot Storage.

The Rezoning application would permit Mini Storage Use at 4351 Highway 16.

According to a staff report, Stash Spot Storage would use vacant land into a single-story mini storage with various buildings arranged into rows.

It added the rezoning would permit the use, relax parking regulations, and permit a greater number of buildings.

Mayor Gladys Atrill says she feels like this is the wrong thing for the location.

“In my time here, sometimes I’ve supported things at this level only to regret it later, so I’m just going to put on the floor now that I think mini storage at that particular property isn’t the right thing, it’s not the right zone,” She said.

Councillor Casda Thomas said she appreciates that the applicant says they want to build a building that goes by the guidelines.

“I am going to vote in favour and when it comes to the development permit I would expect the proponent to have a design that meets those guidelines,” She said.

A public hearing for the rezoning application will be held at a later date.