Workers, families, and employers across the province are remembering those who have lost their lives while on the job.

Today (Wednesday), is the Day of Mourning across Canada and in BC, 151 workers lost their lives last year to workplace injury and illness.

“Today, we remember the people who died because of their workplace injuries, accidents, and illnesses. We think of the families, friends, and coworkers they have left behind. The National Day of Mourning is an important opportunity to restate our commitment to making B.C. workplaces the safest in Canada. Every day we are taking action to improve workplace safety so that every worker returns home in the same condition they left,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

Of those, over half resulted from occupational disease – 37 of those were due to asbestos-related exposure.

Jessica Kruger sustained life-altering injuries when she was 15-years old while working for a company that painted houses.

On her tenth day on the job, she fell from the second storey of a house and broke her neck in four places and is now confined to a wheelchair.

Now 28, Kruger reflects back on the accident and is advocating for the number of workplace incidents to reach zero.

“I am at the point now where I have sort of come to terms with the accident but being 15 at the time and having everything you know about life taken away from you was a big adjustment.”

“This is a day to remember those people and to start thinking about workplace safety on a personal level and working to a point where we can make that number a zero.”

Due to the pandemic, public ceremonies will be held virtually this year.

A video and moment of silence are scheduled for 10:30 am to remember those who died.

Across the province, an average of 27 young workers experiences time loss injuries each day.

The Canadian Labour Congress held the first National Day of Mourning Ceremony in 1985.