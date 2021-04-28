The Village of Burns Lake is seeking artists to submit proposals for two murals along Highway 16.

According to the Village, the mural will represent its new community brand and tagline ‘Carve Your Path’.

The first mural will be located beside the Red Apple, which will be a replacement of the current mural and the second will be located on the Lakes Artisan Centre, which will be a new mural.

Concepts for the mural include, land of opportunity, tight knit community, healthy outdoor living and hub for creativity.

The murals are expected to start to be painted from May 13 to August 1 and the projects are to be completed by September 1.

Proposals are to be submitted to the Village of Burns Lake by May 5 at 2 p.m.