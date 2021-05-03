Smithers RCMP opened 117 new files during the April 22 to April 28 period.

According to police , ten percent of the files were Mental Health related complaints.

A total of 15 mental health calls were responded to.

Other files of notice included a break, theft and enter at a business on Queen St on April 26.

The suspect(s) gained entry through a window.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On April 28, RCMP also received a complaint of a stolen bicycle on Main Street.

According to police, the complainant later observed the bike being used by an unknown male, where it was recovered at that time.

RCMP are reminding residents to secure their bicycles when they are not being used.

Lastly, on April 22, police were called to assist in removing an intoxicated male from a checkpoint area.

The individual wanted to drink and get high with the complainant, who declined, according to Smithers RCMP.

The intoxicated person then became angry and throw a liquor bottle which disturbed children who were in the process of picking up garbage for Earth Day,

Police located and arrested the male where he was then transported to a cell block where he was lodged until it was safe and repetition was no longer a concern.

Meanwhile, no impaired drivers were stopped during this period.