Artists and organizations within the North have received funding to adapt the challenges from COVID-19.

Among the recipients include the Smithers Galley Association which received $48,650 and $12,000 was allocated for Tseme Igharas.

$194,000 has been provided to several artists and organizations across the North.

The province added the funding will help find ways for artists and organizations to keep creating and reaching their audiences.

According to the province, $6.6 million has been provided to 135 artists and 155 organizations by the BC Arts Council.

The funding is a part of BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.