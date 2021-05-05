Ceremonies across the country will be held Wednesday (May) and will be held to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls for Red Dress Day.

Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert has been identified as the Highway of Tears after many Indigenous Women and Girls have been reported missing or murdered along the route.

A group of residents in Smithers will be gathering around Fulton Ave and King Street to show solidarity and honour the lives lost.

The event will be held around 5 p.m. and anyone interested in the event is being asked to be socially distant or wear a mask.

Event Coordinator Kayla Mitchell said her family has close ties to the Highway of Tears.

“My Aunty Ramona Wilson was taken in 1995 before I could meet her and it’s left a lasting impact on the way that I navigate the world particularly as a young women in the Valley and fast forward to 2018 my cousins mother Jessica Patrick was found by family along the Ski Hill Road,” she said.

Mitchell added violence against Indigenous Women and Girls happens daily behind closed doors and abusers need to be held accountable.

She also said growing up there was a fear of being lost.

“When we see hitchhikers we always say a prayer for them and I take note of physical features because I think of what if this woman goes missing?,” Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, the coordination of the event happened very quickly after she noticed there was not anything in the community happening to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

She said she felt like she needed to do something for Red Dress Day.

“Smithers being a very significantly hit spot for MMIWG it’s inherent that we keep saying their names and it’s inherent that we keep raising awareness and educating young women and girls about what happens and what has happened,” Mitchell said.

According to Statistics Canada, Indigenous Women and Girls are six times more likely to be victims of homicide.