Muheim Elementary School in Smithers has been provided a $10,000 grant as a part of Active School Transportation Pilot Program.

The school is one of 11 schools in the province participating in the program that is in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation.

According to a statement, the funding will go towards promoting and improving opportunities for students to participate in active modes of travel.

It will also be used to purchase tools to begin mechanical repair led by teachers trained as part of a provincial initiative for educators.

It also added the school will use a portion of the funding to establish a bicycle lending program, involving older students in the upcycling of gently used bicycles.

The school added Councillor Greg Brown initiated the grant application.

“This is an exciting program to support students and create more opportunities for children to increase their physical activity,” the statement said.

The initiative is also recognizing safety concerns and finding creative ways to address them.

According to the statement, the project will engage students and parents to improve compliance with parking bylaws and encourage parents picking up their children to utilize the available program.

The Town of Smithers has donated six bicycles to Muheim elementary for the program but is continuing to accept donations for gently used bicycles that could be repaired.