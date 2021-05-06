COVID-19 cases continue to decline within the Northwest, including the Smithers Local Health Area.

Smithers identified four new cases of the virus during the April 25 to May 1 period.

This is a slight decrease from five the previous week.

The average daily case rate has remained the same within the local health area at 0.1 to 5.0 cases being reported per 100,000 people.

In the Burns Lake Local Health Area there was a slight increase where three COVID-19 cases were identified last week.

Last week within the region there were two cases reported.

This has resulted in the region’s average daily case rate to increase to 5.1 to 10 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Terrace and Prince Rupert are also experiencing declines in virus cases.

Terrace reported four new cases and Prince Rupert had one.