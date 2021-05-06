B.C. has recorded its first case of a rare blood clot disorder after a patient received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says a woman in her 40’s in Vancouver Coastal Health is stable and recovering.

“It can be alarming, but it is rare,” she said at her media briefing today (Thursday), adding AstraZeneca has been used in other countries to drastically curb transmission.

She says the disorder occurs in one in about 100,000 people who get the shot.

Meanwhile, the two millionth COVID-19 dose is set to be administered sometime today.

Henry says 1,995,496 doses have been given out as of this morning, 95,868 of which are second doses.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and active cases in the province have dropped, as B.C. reports 694 cases of COVID-19 today.

6,802 cases are active, down by 75 since yesterday.

There are 457 people in hospital, a decrease of 24, and ICU numbers have fallen by seven to 154.

Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since mid-April.

B.C.’s seven-day rolling average is 695 cases, the lowest number since March 25.

One person has passed away in Interior Health, as B.C.’s death toll is now 1,595.

No new outbreaks have been reported, seven remain ongoing.

B.C. has reported 133,619 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, about 94% have recovered.

Breakdown

153 – Vancouver Coastal

445 – Fraser

17 – Island

52 – Interior

27 – North