The District of Houston is reminding residents prescribed burns are continuing to take place west of Houston near Buck Flats Road and Morice West Forest Service Road.

According to the District, this is part of an ongoing wildfire fuel mitigation and interface management initiative.

It also added the creation of a fuel break was recommended.

The prescribed fires will help reduce the intensity of future wildfires by removing surface fuels and understory vegetation, which have the potential to allow the fire to spread into the canopy.

According to the District, the fuel break will improve the chances that will allow the BC Wildfire Service to successfully defend the community against wildfire, increase safety for firefighters on the ground and reduce the strain on thinly stretched fire suppression resources.

170 hectares of the 273 prescribed hectares has been burned and the remaining hectares will be burned within the coming weeks.

The District added in a statement that the project lead has taken exceptional measures to ensure material left over from harvesting mature trees is utilized.

Engagement for the projects took place with two local sawmills, the pellet plant, a fence post manufacturer, a commercial firewood processor, a Prince George pulp mill and allowing public access for personal firewood.

Residents are being encouraged to be proactive during periods of heavy smoke.

The project is supported by funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and is being implemented by Protech Forest Resources in coordination with the BC Wildfire Service.