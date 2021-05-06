Concerns are continuing after the Liberal Government proposed an amendment to Bill C-10, which regulates Canada’s broadcasters.

According to Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach the amendment would remove a clause that gave an exemption to big social media firms from being regulated.

He added this clause has called into question how social media will be treated and there are a lot of fears that people’s social media posts would be regulated.

Bachrach said the federal government needs to clear up the amendment.

“We [the NDP] take freedom of expression very seriously and are looking very carefully at all of the parts in this bill to ensure that people’s charter rights are upheld,” he said.

Bachrach added the NDP and the Conservatives have supported sending the legislation for a charter review.

This would allow experts to look at the bill and confirm whether it upholds Canadian Charter rights.

Bachrach also said the problem is right now there isn’t a level playing field between big web giants and Canadian broadcasters.

“The idea of creating a level playing field is something that we support but it needs to be done in a way that protects freedom of expression, protects people’s charter rights and provides clarity on these issues that people are concerned about,” he said.

The bill has passed first and second readings and is currently undergoing discussions at the Heritage Committee.