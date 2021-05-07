The Nechako Region saw more people employed during April.

According to Statistics Canada, the region had 44,500 people employed, which was similar to March.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said there is an increase in employment from the same time last year.

“The unemployment rate this April is 8.1%, in March it was 8.5% and twelve months ago for April 2020 it was 8.8%,” he said.

Ferrao added jobs in warehousing, construction and transportation increased within the region.

Meanwhile, the province’s unemployment rate increased to 7.1%, compared to 6.9 in March.

“We have 2,618,000 British Columbians employed and compared to March that is down 43,000 however, it is up compared to one year ago,” Ferrao said.

According to Ferrao, the unemployment is up 387,000 since April 2020.

He also added that B.C.’s unemployment rate continues to be in pre pandemic levels.

Nationally the unemployment rate was 8.5% compared to March where it was at 7.5%.

A breakdown of all of the provinces: