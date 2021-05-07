District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

The District of Houston has awarded the civil works contract for the Highway 16 Improvement Project that is expected to occur this summer.

Western Industrial Contractors Ltd. has been awarded the contract for over $1.6 million.

According to the District, this required a budget increase of $406,505, which will be sourced from General Operating Surplus funds.

It added the current phase of the project entails significant changes to the Highway 16 corridor between Butler Avenue and the Buck Creek Bridge.

This will include undergrounding of existing overhead utilities, removal of utility poles and the installation of street lighting.

In a statement the District of Houston said this project will result in a more pedestrian-friendly urban corridor that promotes economic activity in the downtown core.

“Pedestrian safety along the corridor will also be improved through better lighting, designated walking paths and the eventual addition of traffic control lights,” the statement said.

The work is scheduled to begin in June and continue until mid- August.