Fort St. John RCMP looking for 15-year-old girl with Terrace ties
Photo supplied by BC RCMP
The Fort Saint John RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing youth.
Raelyn Wright was last seen early this morning (Friday).
She is a 15-year-old Indigenous female with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, there is no reason to suspect foul play and that she may be travelling to Terrace.
Description of Raelyn Wright:
- First Nations female
- 15 years old
- 5 ft 4 in (163 cm)
- 119 lbs (54 kg)
- black hair
- brown eyes