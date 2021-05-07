B.C. health officials say the province has reported 722 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 in Northern Health.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the overall case count has reached 134,341.

Seven patients have passed away, as B.C.’s death toll has reached 1,602.

One was in Northern Health, where the death toll is 141.

Meanwhile, the active case count has fallen by 45 cases overnight — 6,757 people are currently ill, with 157 in Northern Health.

Hospitalizations have also dropped to 445, a decrease of 12.

157 patients are in ICU, which is an increase of three.

In addition, 2,042,442 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99.5k of which are second doses.

According to Doctor Bonnie Henry, this is about 45% of eligible individuals in B.C.

Bookings have opened to people 49 and older, she added, and the worker program will be expanded in the coming days.

93.6% of cases have recovered.

Breakdown

115 Vancouver Coastal

523 Fraser

20 Island

38 Interior

26 Northern