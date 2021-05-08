The Northwest Animal Shelter is encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets.

The animal shelter offers a program that helps low income pet owners with the cost of the procedure.

According to Wayne Couture who runs the program, it is low cost.

Couture says spaying and neutering your pet is important because there are a lack of homes for pets.

“The animals that are left out, they freeze to death, they’re poisoned, they’re hit by vehicles, there are just far too many for the good homes that we can supply,” he said.

Couture added that the program has been successful and that they have assisted with around two thousand dogs and cats.

Couture also said dogs and cats can produce a large number of litters.

“All of these, there would be no homes for them, so, it doesn’t sound like a huge number but it has certainly saved a lot of lives,” He said.

Applications for the SNAP program can be found at Vet to Pet in Smithers, Bulkley River Veterinary Services in Houston and online on the NWAS website.