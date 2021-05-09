The Bulkley Valley Credit Union is donating a total of $80,000 towards legacy projects in each of its communities it serves.

This is to celebrate the credit union being in its 80th year.

The credit union serves four communities, New Hazelton, Smithers, Houston and the Lakes District.

According to its website $20,000 will be provided to a Not-For Profit in each district.

It added a Community Support Committee will review the applications and three finalists from each district will be selected, where the public can then vote.

Applications will be due by May 28, voting will be between June 14 to June 30 and the winner will be chosen on July 2.