The province is providing communities who deal with gun and gang violence, gender based violence and Indigenous families healing from trauma $8.6 million.

The funding will support community based crime prevention and remediation initiatives.

Among the recipients is Northern Society for Domestic Peace for its Domestic Peace Program.

$30,000 will be provided for the program which will offer ongoing, voluntary, individual counselling to those who use or are at risk of using violence in their relationships to prevent abuse.

34 projects across the province related to crime prevention are receiving $2.2 million.

According to the province, the funding is aimed to make communities safe and assist high risk youth.