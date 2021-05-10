The Smithers Art gallery will be hosting a new exhibit starting Tuesday (May 11).

Students in grades 8 to 12 from Hazelton to Burns Lake were invited by the art gallery to provide art pieces for the exhibit.

Manager of the Smithers Art Gallery Nicole Chernish said the art gallery will have some changes this week.

“Our remarkable people photography exhibit is ending, that starts on Tuesday as well as our summer hours, we’ll be open from 10am until 4 pm,” she said.

Chernish also said the exhibit will showcase local talent.

“Our youngsters that are up and comers, emerging artists and just to highlight what they are doing and highlight what they’ve been doing in the school the past year and just celebrating what’s going on in our artistic community,” she said.

Students who were also high school students from 2019 or 2020 were also able to submit for the show.

According to Chernish, the show was originally supposed to occur last year but due to the pandemic it was postponed.

The show will be running from May 11 until June 12.