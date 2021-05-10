Independent Investigations Office investigation into incident in Burns Lake closed
Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (courtesy of IIO)
The Independent Investigations Office of BC has determined a woman’s injury after a police incident in Burns Lake does not meet the threshold for serious harm.
On December 8,2020 RCMP responded to a report of an impaired snowmobile operator.
Police located and arrested the operator without incident at a residence on the 4700 block Tchesinkut Road East. .
While the RCMP waited at the snowmobile for a tow truck, a woman exited the residence and tried to interfere with evidence associated with the alleged impairment.
She was later advised she was under arrest when a brief interaction occurred before being taken into custody.
According to the IIO, after being released from custody the woman attended a local hospital and was found to have an injury.
The Chief Civilian Director examined medical evidence.
The Investigation has been closed by the IIO.