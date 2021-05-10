The Independent Investigations Office of BC has determined a woman’s injury after a police incident in Burns Lake does not meet the threshold for serious harm.

On December 8,2020 RCMP responded to a report of an impaired snowmobile operator.

Police located and arrested the operator without incident at a residence on the 4700 block Tchesinkut Road East. .

While the RCMP waited at the snowmobile for a tow truck, a woman exited the residence and tried to interfere with evidence associated with the alleged impairment.

She was later advised she was under arrest when a brief interaction occurred before being taken into custody.

According to the IIO, after being released from custody the woman attended a local hospital and was found to have an injury.

The Chief Civilian Director examined medical evidence.

The Investigation has been closed by the IIO.