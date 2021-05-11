Burns Lake RCMP has been cleared of any wrongdoing by B.C.’s police watchdog after a man had a broken arm after a traffic stop.

On August 27, 2020 the man was arrested following the stop for driving while prohibited.

According to a public report by the Independent Investigations Office, a verbal altercation occurred with the officer and the man then suffered a broken arm.

The report also added the man resisted arrest which resulted in the man being thrown to the ground.

The officer also threatened to use his Conducted Energy Weapon.

According to Chief Civilian Director, Ronald J. MacDonald, both officers who were on scene acted in a lawful manner.

Meanwhile, the report also said the first officer acted in a angry manner.

MacDonald said the officer may have used excessive force but it is not consistent with other evidence.

“It is unfortunate that the incident escalated to a physical struggle as it did, but it cannot be said that the force used by either officer to bring the man under control was excessive,” He said in the report.

The matter will not be forwarded to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.