BC saw 515 new cases of COVID-19, 12 of which were found in the North.

One more person has passed away in Northern Health, as now a total of 143 people have lost their lives to the virus in the region.

The region’s active case count continues to spiral downwards as there are 134 active cases, 23 fewer than yesterday (Monday).

11 people are currently in hospital in the North; 5 of whom are in ICU.

There are 6,020 active cases in the province while 426 people are in hospital; 141 of whom are in ICU.

Over 2.2 million doses of vaccines have been administered across the province as those age 40+ are now eligible to book an appointment.

Additionally, anyone that is 18+ who resides in an identified high-risk CHSA can book an appointment.

There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,624 deaths across BC.

Anyone that’s registered and eligible for a vaccine appointment will be receiving a text or email notification asking them to book.

Last week, almost 400,000 people registered for their vaccine.

“The number of people protected with a COVID-19 vaccine is going up every day, and the number of people requiring care in hospital is trending down. This is what we want to see and what we want to keep going,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +12 (7,369)

Interior Health: +65 (11,490)

Fraser Health: +300 (79,441)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +116 (33,259)

Island Health: +20 (4,868)